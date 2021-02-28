First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 19,927 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 403,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,093,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.