First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,193 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.