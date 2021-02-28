First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,692 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PC Connection by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

