First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.94 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.