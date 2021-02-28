First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.