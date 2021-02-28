First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 99,127 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NKLA opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

