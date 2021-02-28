First Trust Advisors LP Buys 117,099 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,788,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

