First Trust Advisors LP Buys 20,908 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

