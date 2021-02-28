First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,842 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,199,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $236,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.