First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.39 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

