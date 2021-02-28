First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Model N worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODN opened at $42.35 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

