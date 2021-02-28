First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.42 Million Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Blue Bird worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,715 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLBD stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

