First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,348 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of MC opened at $51.64 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.