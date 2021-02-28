First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

