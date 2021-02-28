First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 121.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.