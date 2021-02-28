First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 70,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

BCPC opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

