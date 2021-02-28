First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $452,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 158,991 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,461,000 after buying an additional 1,606,176 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,874,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

