First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.42 Million in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

