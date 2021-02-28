First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,854 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of ePlus worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth about $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ePlus by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $94.56 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,143. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

