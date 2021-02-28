First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,264 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

