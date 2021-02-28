First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,776 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National HealthCare stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

