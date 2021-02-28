First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,966 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,559,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $3,965,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

