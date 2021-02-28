First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

