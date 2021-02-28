First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 977,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 868,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 569,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

