First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

