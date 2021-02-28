First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

