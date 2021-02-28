First Trust Advisors LP Sells 108,803 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.