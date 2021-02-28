First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,345 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,981,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.