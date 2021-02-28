First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,830,366 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,830,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $16,191,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

