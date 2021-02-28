First Trust Advisors LP Sells 49,173 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Forestar Group worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 288,910 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forestar Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.