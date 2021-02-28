First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,536 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Enviva Partners worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NYSE:EVA opened at $53.03 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

