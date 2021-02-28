First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of -75.96. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

