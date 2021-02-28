First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMBS stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.