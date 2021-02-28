First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 5,733.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of RFEM opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.