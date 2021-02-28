Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

