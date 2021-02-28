Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $42.06 million and $18.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00456498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00071422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00458934 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00206697 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

