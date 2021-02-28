FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $852,019.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,459,157 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

