FLIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $416,997.98 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. FLIP has a total market cap of $416,997.98 and $1,202.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

