Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Market Cap Hits $473.95 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

