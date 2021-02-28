Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,493.21

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $15,493.21 and $33,425.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00773047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

