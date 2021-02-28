Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

