FlypMe Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $508,431.20 and approximately $5,419.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041722 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

