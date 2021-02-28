Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 965,117 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,984. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.