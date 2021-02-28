Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

