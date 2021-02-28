Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fortive by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,085,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,724,000 after buying an additional 564,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fortive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

