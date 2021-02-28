ForTube Hits One Day Volume of $5.50 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.81 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041343 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars.

