ForTube Price Tops $0.0403 (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and $5.90 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

