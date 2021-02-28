Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

