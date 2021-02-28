Fountain (FTN) Tops One Day Volume of $11,700.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Fountain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $11,700.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.