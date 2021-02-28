Fountain (FTN) Trading 50.5% Higher This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $20,490.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.